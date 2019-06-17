Two Arrested For Attempted Kidnapping In Bolga

The Bolgatanga East District Police Command has nabbed two suspects for allegedly trying to abduct a child from Dulugu, a suburb of Zuarungu.

The suspects Abziah Dominic, aged 23 years and David Apass, aged 21, were arrested at their hideout at Kumbusigo, a suburb of Zuarungu.

On Sunday, June, 16, the suspects made some moves towards the children, scaring all of them but the victim.

The suspects picked up the victim and took him into a nearby bush but the suspects took to their heels when one of the other kids raised an alarm.

The community members who came out to rescue the child identified the assailants leading to their arrest.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the Bolga East District police commander, ASP Gabriel Hiamade said, the suspects will be processed for court soon.

Knives, pounded herbs and some substance believed to be Indian herb were found on the suspects.

The suspects are in the custody of the Bolga East police.

---citinewsroom