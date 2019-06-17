Ghana Needs Your Rich Skills, Expertise—Matilda Alomatu To Ghanaian Abroad

Mrs Alomatu Osei Agyeman, acting High Commissioner delivering her welcome remarks.

Mrs Matilda Alomatu Osei Agyeman, Head of Chancery and Acting Ghana High Commissioner to the UK has appealed to Ghanaians in the UK to contribute their rich skills and expertise to Ghana’s development.

Mrs Osei Agyeman assured that Ghana recognises these skills and talents gained during their stay in the UK and therefore urged the Ghanaian diaspora to “…continue to contribute your quota through investments in the various sectors of our economy…”

The acting High Commissioner was addressing a cross-section of Ghanaians based in the UK at a roadshow organised as part of the activities lined up ahead of the 3rd Ghana Diaspora Celebration and Homecoming Summit to be held in Accra from the 3rd-6th of July 2019.

Also, she reiterated government’s commitment to the implementation of the Representation of People Amendment Act (ROPAA), which gives Ghanaians in the diaspora the right to vote.

Other dignitaries at the event included Mr Kwadwo Odame Antwi, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company, who gave the Keynote address and the Deputy lord mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Peter Brennan, And sectional heads of the High Commission, Mrs Joyce Asamoah Koranteng, Head Of Commonwealth and Diaspora and Mr Kofi Addo, Head Of Trade and Investment.