Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
17.06.2019 Diaspora (UK & Ireland)

Ghana Needs Your Rich Skills, Expertise—Matilda Alomatu To Ghanaian Abroad

By Dodzie Numekevor
Mrs Alomatu Osei Agyeman, acting High Commissioner delivering her welcome remarks. Mrs Alomatu Osei Agyeman, acting High Commissioner delivering her welcome remarks.

Mrs Matilda Alomatu Osei Agyeman, Head of Chancery and Acting Ghana High Commissioner to the UK has appealed to Ghanaians in the UK to contribute their rich skills and expertise to Ghana’s development.

Mrs Osei Agyeman assured that Ghana recognises these skills and talents gained during their stay in the UK and therefore urged the Ghanaian diaspora to “…continue to contribute your quota through investments in the various sectors of our economy…”

The acting High Commissioner was addressing a cross-section of Ghanaians based in the UK at a roadshow organised as part of the activities lined up ahead of the 3rd Ghana Diaspora Celebration and Homecoming Summit to be held in Accra from the 3rd-6th of July 2019.

Also, she reiterated government’s commitment to the implementation of the Representation of People Amendment Act (ROPAA), which gives Ghanaians in the diaspora the right to vote.

Other dignitaries at the event included Mr Kwadwo Odame Antwi, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company, who gave the Keynote address and the Deputy lord mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Peter Brennan, And sectional heads of the High Commission, Mrs Joyce Asamoah Koranteng, Head Of Commonwealth and Diaspora and Mr Kofi Addo, Head Of Trade and Investment.

617201932837 1j041p5cbw image21

617201932839 uypcsferrm image3

617201932845 otkvn0y442 image41

617201932850 23041q5ddx image5

617201932856 qulxoca443 image7

617201932901 0g730m4yxt image8

617201932909 1j041q5dcw image9

TOP STORIES

Ghana Is Clocked Back To 1000 Years Civilization With Height...

2 hours ago

We Will Meet 2019 Revenue Target—Ken

7 hours ago

body-container-line