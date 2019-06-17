'Kum Yen Preko' Demo To Hit Akufo-Addo

A group calling itself Coalition for Social Justice (CSJ) have scheduled July 2, to stage a mammoth demonstrate dubbed " Kum Preko" in Accra, against President Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government over what the promoters termed hardship and oppression economy.

The Coalition claimed since President Akufo-Addo took over the reins of governance as President, his government has pursued policies that have left many worse off and increasingly vulnerable.

In a Press Release signed by Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer of NationalDemocratic Congress (NDC) as Convener and others, the Coalition said, “We note, among other things, the unbearable cost of living in the country occasioned by high cost of fuel, continuous depreciation of the cedi and skyrocketing prices of goods and services without a corresponding increase in wages.

The group said, “Many Ghanaians continue to lose their jobs while contractors remain unpaid. The NHIS is collapsing and we are back to the era of dumsor. Many flagship promises of President Akufo-Addo such as One Constituency-One Million Dollars per year, One Village-One Dam, One District-One Factory, and the promised fight against corruption remain unfulfilled. Due to the excessive reckless borrowing of the Akufo-Addo government, Ghana’s Public debt has increased astronomically by a whopping GHS80 billion in the last two-and-a-half years with very little to show for."

Besides the many jobs loses, the Coalition said . “with dismay, the several acts of oppression that have characterised the Akufo-Addo regime”, explaining that: “In the last two-and-a-half years, the Akufo-Addo government has sought to obscure and muzzle out any opposition to their misgovernance by resorting to persistent harassment of political opponents and independent dissenting voices.

“We refer among other things to the attacks on press freedom such as the gruesome murder of investigative journalist Hussein Ahmed-Sule, the harassment and intimidation of journalists like Joy FM’s Manasseh Azure, Star FM’s Edward Adeti, Radio XYZ’s Kwame Minka etc., as well as the Gestapo shutdown of Radio Gold, Radio XYZ and other media organisations."

"We also refer to the continuous harassment of the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the several acts of lawlessness and the deployment of the coercive powers of state for the purpose of intimidating and silencing political opposition as was witnessed at Ayawaso West Wuogon," the group added.

They continued, “These acts, coupled with increasing levels of insecurity and impunity in the country, arbitrary dismissals and victimisation of workers, and the politically-motivated collapse of businesses perceived to belong to opponents, are calculated to aid the 'state capture' agenda of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP.”

The Coalition, therefore, urged Ghanaians from all walks of life to join them on Tuesday, 2nd July 2019 to drum home a clear message to the Akufo-Addo government as well invite all progressive forces and political allies in this struggle to join them as they remind the Akufo-Addo regime that, it was elected to improve the living conditions of the Ghanaian and not to worsen them

The group stressed that the Akufo Addo government swore to respect human rights and freedoms and not to suppress the same, stating, " Enough is enough."