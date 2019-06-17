Savannah Region: We'll Resist Attempt To Register Aliens—NDC Warns

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Damongo constituency says they are going to mount strong resistance against any attempt to rope in foreigners in the EC's nationwide Limited Voter's Registration exercise currently underway.

Portions of the statement reads," The leadership of the National Democratic Congress in the Damongo constituency has picked credible information to the effect that, the ruling New Patriotic Party in its desperate attempts to win the Damongo Constituency seat has set out a hidden agenda to bus and register aliens in the upcoming limited registration exercise scheduled to start on Monday,June 17,2019".

The Limited Registration exercise which was originally scheduled for June 7,had to be postponed following an injunction application filed by a Ghanaian citizen,Mr.Umar Ayuba,challenging the decision by the election management body(EC) to hold the registration in its district offices and some selected electoral areas.

But the Supreme Court in its ruling on whether to uphold the injunction or not,dismissed the application paving way for the EC to carry on the exercise.

Read the full statement below:

Press statement:

The Communication Bureau;National Democratic Congress ,

Damongo constituency.

16th June, 2019.

For immediate release

We'll resist any attempt to register aliens in Damongo Constituency

Further intelligence reveal that the NPP plan to bus these people from the following communities/towns:Leeto,Yapei Kusawgu, Buipe,Bole, Charma and Fulfulso Junction.

We wish to sound a strong warning to the NPP that,we would resist "till the last drop of our blood" any attempt to register aliens in our dear constituency.

We wish to use this avenue to appeal to parents and guardians of these children to kindly advice and restrain their children from being forcefully engaged in this illegality.

We've also strategically positioned our members across the length and breadth of the constituency to check the influx of such people at the registration centres.

We would not sleep, but would stay awake all day and night to ensure the right things are done in the name of democracy and to protect the sanctity of the exercise.

Thank you.

Signed:

Mumuni Yahaya (Kiyoyo)

(Communication Officer)