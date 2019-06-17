Savannah Region: NPP Youth Organizer Donates Motorbike To Party

The Savannah Regional Youth Organizer Akati Mahama in the accompany of constituency youth organizers donated a motorbike to Salaga North constituency.

This is to help the party carry out certain activities in the constituency.

The donation is in fulfilment of the promise the Youth Organiser made when he together with the entire regional executives embarked on a 'Thank You' tour to the said constituency and during their interaction, the youth for that area requested for a means of transport to be able to access remote communities.

During the presentation, Akati Mahama preached the gospel of unity and admonished the youth to unite and canvas more votes for the party come 2020.

He took the opportunity to meet some aggrieved party youth and restored in them hope and confidence by pledging to support their work for the party.

He further pledges to rehabilitate their summer hut and support them with plastic chairs.

The leader of the youth Mr. Sayibu affectionately called “chairman Bouya” assured Akati Mahama of their full support for the party, and emphasized that they have laced their boots to match the NDC come 2020 election.

The youth for that area expressed their profound gratitude to Youth Organizer for his kind gesture, and wish him well as he's ready to put the youth in the lead to work for the party.