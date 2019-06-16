Should President Akufo-Addo Pull Back From Allowing The Atewa Forest Reserve To Be Destroyed?

Because of the dire situation facing many ordinary Ghanaians, on Father's Day, one's thoughts perforce have to turn to the abilities of the men amongst those who lead our homeland Ghana. Perhaps the question we must all ponder over is: If we had leaders, who are nearly as clever and imaginative, as the brilliant leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will Ghana not definitely be transformed into an African equivalent of the egalitarian societies of Scandinavia, within a decade?

Furthermore, at a time when global climate change is impacting our country so negatively, if we had leaders in the mould of the UAE's leadership, would an agreement that is so clearly an existential threat to the long-term well-being of our relatively peaceful and stable African society, ever be entered into, by our government? Especially an abominable and unpardonable agreement, which allows the destruction of the Atewa Forest Reserve - in order to mine its rather poor-quality bauxite deposits for an integrated aluminum industry that will never be profitable because of the unresolvable power challenges it will always grapple with, in exchange for US$2 billion from SinoHydro?

Additionally, when, not if, the apocalyptic nightmare - an existence in a country that cannot provide the millions who live in the southern half of its sovereign territory with treated drinking water - that so many independent-minded and discerning Ghanaians can foresee so clearly, finally becomes a painful hell-on-earth-reality, will President Akufo-Addo not be cursed, and condemned, by future generations, as the all-time most irresponsible and unwise leader, ever to emerge on the continent of Africa, for that singular act of egregious-environmental-recklessness, regardless of whatever he achieves during his tenure?

President Akufo-Addo must understand clearly that the Mahammudu Bawumias and Yaw Osafo-Marfos, who are pushing for this terrible idea, will be mere footnotes of our history when the time comes for posterity to judge him. Alas, the dissembling and Goebbels-like Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah's, will not be around then, to put a crafty-spin on this crime against humanity.

Finally, even at this eleventh hour, for the sake of present and future generations of our people, President Akufo-Addo must pull back from allowing the Atewa Forest Reserve to be destroyed. It must be turned into a national park instead. It is his legacy that is being destroyed by this monstrosity dressed up as a clever-and-innovative infrastructure-funding-model. Utter nonsense. Yooooooo. Hmmmmmm...