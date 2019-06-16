Accept Postings To The "challenging Areas" (especially In The Bono East Region)

Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi

Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi Ameyaw has admonished teacher trainees to accept postings to challenging areas (especially some areas in the new BONO EAST REGION). This he said when he was speaking to students of Atebubu College of Education during the grand durbar to climax their 2019 SRC week celebration.

Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi said, "it is indisputable that some areas have very serious challenges that fend off people's interest in working in those areas. He said some areas in the 'far east areas' of Bono East region invariably have those living challenges". He, however, recounted that people who live in those areas also deserve a quality education and therefore *need the services of the trained teachers*.

Speaking on new policies and the educational reforms, Prof. Akumfi Ameyaw highlighted some key points among others under the new reforms as; (1)equip pre-service teachers with competencies comparable to pedagogical insights required to practice as a teacher elsewhere, (2) develop oneself into a self motivated teacher with job satisfaction capable of teachers to be critical thinkers, (3) specialize in a discipline and all level of one's choice at basic education level. He further said teachers trainees should embrace these new reforms as the reforms have been embraced by CETAG. He encouraged them to patronize these reforms when they are posted to their working stations.

Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi appealed to people living in deprived communities to be "more hospitable" to newly posted teacher trainees to encourage them to stay longer in those areas.

Kwadwo Amoako