7 Catholic Church Members Die In Gory Accident

Seven members of a Catholic church at Akosombo in the Eastern Region have been confirmed dead in an brutal accident at Asitey, a suburb of Odumase Krobo.

Several others also sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The victims, three males and four females, were part of a group of over 50 that were returning to Akosombo from a funeral at Akim Oda.

They died on the spot after the bus they were travelling on plunged into a valley on the Asitey Mountain.

The injured, numbering about 50, were admitted at the St. Martin's De Pores hospital at Odumase and the Atua Government Hospital where they are receiving medical attention.

