Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
16.06.2019 General News

Ghana, Jamaica Waive Visa Requirement

By Staff Writer
President Akufo-Addo and Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS
President Akufo-Addo and Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.

With the two leaders pledging to reactivate the Ghana-Jamaica Permanent Joint Commission for Co-operation, which has been dormant for some time, President Akufo-Addo explained that, when properly structured, the Commission will serve as a legal framework for businesses between the two countries.

616201950619 8cs1vjhuup 7188533575739 8723652639167

“Now, it has come to the time to give teeth to those relations by making sure the various areas of engagement in education, tourism and cultural activity are specifically tied down.

“That is really my purpose of coming here, apart from a mission to sensitize you in Jamaica about an event that we are commemorating this year,” he added.

616201950619 swnaqecp5k 7735559029297 1187246470763

Year of Return

Describing Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade as a “horrendous episode of human history”, President Akufo-Addo explained that Ghana is keen on commemorating this event, largely because a large number of slaves came through slave forts located in Ghana.

616201950619 qvmxpcb543 5798020114966 1442400737303

“We want to commemorate it, to be able to say together that never again will Africa and her people permit themselves to be subjugated to these types of dehumanizing and inhumane events. Never again!” he added

The President continued, “At the same time, we want to use the symbolism of this year to take concrete steps to solidify the relations of our kith and kin in the Americas and the Caribbean.

616201950620 j4ep276ggb 7158439309543 2423805000519

“The relationship that we are forming here in Jamaica will form part of the process of solidifying the relations between those of us on the continent of Africa and those of you in the diaspora, outside Africa.”

His visit to the Caribbean, the President said, has been to “strengthen the relations across the water,and build the bridge that we have to build over the Atlantic so that we could find a way of strengthening each other in growing and empowering our economies, to play a more and more critical role in the new global architecture that is being drawn up now. We are going to have relations that are intimate.”

616201950620 h41o2s6fey 1972137629054 5858553501673

—Myjoyonline

TOP STORIES

Father's Day Wishes From Hon. Patrick Hockson Amponteng (DCE...

3 hours ago

Private Schools agree to collaborate with Education Ministry...

3 hours ago

body-container-line