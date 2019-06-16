NPP South Korea Inaugurated

New Patriotic Party (NPP) South Korea has been inaugurated by a high-level Party delegation from Ghana led by the party's National Chairman Mr Freddy Blay and General Secretary Mr John Boadu.

The new branch is the party's 22nd foreign branch to be instituted in line with the party's efforts of strengthening the external branches towards a resounding victory in the 2020 general elections and beyond.

General Secretary Mr John Boadu remarked the ruling NPP government is deeply committed to working closely with the rest of its external branches across the world to drum home the NPP government's developmental policies which are transforming the country positively.

"The NPP government is keen to positively engaging Ghanaians abroad in decision making through the diaspora branches", he added.

The event hosted by H.E. Mrs Difie Agyarko Kusi, Ghana Ambassador to South Korea was also attended by Mr. Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso Director of International Affairs, Mr.Hanan Abdul-Wahab CEO, Ghana National Buffer Stock Company, Mr Habib Iddrisu Director of Ghana Free Zones Authority, Madam Josephine Amesimeku the Executive Secretary of Ghana National Buffer Stock Company, H.E. Dr. Charles Dwamena the Deputy Ambassador to China,Professor Dr. Samuel Amponsah NPP Japan,Mr. Michael Awuah 1st Vice chairman, NPP Japan and Rev. Charles Newman Secretary NPP Japan.

Meanwhile the party's Director of International Affairs Affairs Mr Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso vetted the new branch in line with the party's standards before paving way for the inauguration.

The theme for the occasion was, "Establishing and Empowering the External Branches Towards Election 2020 and Beyond".