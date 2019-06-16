Allotey-Jacobs Believes Ofosu-Ampofo Is Guilty as Sin Itself

Bernard Allotey-Jacobs, the former Central Regional Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is a very wiseman who is also cryptic in his speech and gracefully reserved in his demeanor and deportment. Once, he was publicly heard to say that there was absolutely no doubt in his mind that the late President John Evans Atta-Mills had not died under normal circumstances. But he would also not clearly or directly state whom he believed or suspected might have played an active role in the apparently long sequence of events or scenarios that culminated in the death of the prolific academician and former tax-law professor of the country’s flagship academy, to wit, the University of Ghana.

But he was also quick to point out that he had absolutely no doubt in his mind that then Vice-President John Dramani Mahama had not played any direct role in that “bloody misdeed,” in Shakespearean parlance. But, of course, as I boldly and bluntly noted at the time, the stark fact remained that as the second most powerful politician in all the land, Vice-President Mahama had a bounden obligation to tell Ghanaian citizens who paid the salary of his late boss as well as himself, under what set of circumstances President Atta-Mills had met his death.

Well, seven years on, Ghanaians have yet to learn of the same. Now, you cannot simply trust the leadership of a man who cannot frankly and honestly let on about the way and manner in which the man who had trusted Mr. Mahama well enough to have beaten back the odds or gone against the grain, as it were, to select the Bole, Savannah Region, native as his presidential running-mate had met his proverbial Maker. Indeed, other than his more than amply demonstrated gross administrative incompetence, this is definitely the most salient reason why the former Communications Minister under President Jerry John Rawlings ought not to have ever been elected substantive President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana, let alone be allowed to gun for the Presidency the second time around.

You see, in just two-and-half years, 75-year-old President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done more than thrice as much to healthily advance the progressive course of Ghana’s development than former President John Dramani Mahama was able to do in four-and-half years; which constitutionally speaking, was a little more than one presidential term or tenure.

Now, the latest political gaffe that the political wrecking ball that is the Jerry Rawlings-founded National Democratic Congress appears to be fomenting for both the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Ghanaian citizenry at large, regards some forensically authenticated audiotapes on which the voice of the current National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress was clearly and unmistakably heard discussing with some party activists or foot-soldiers, so-called, conspiring on how to neutralize the Akufo-Addo government in its unprecedently determined efforts to make Ghana significantly better than it has ever been in 62 years of postcolonial Sovereignty.

Now, the man accused of scheming to destroy the nation and his political and ideological associates and collaborators are in absolutely no way disputing the authenticity of the evidence and charges preferred against them, except to lamely and characteristically shamelessly insist that the evidential audiotapes have been doctored to make them suit the prosecutorial purposes of the key players of the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party. But now we have the straight-shooting Mr. Bernard Allotey-Jacobs who, we are informed, is a seasoned fisherman who could literally read the prophetic script that is the firmaments and accurately predict whether today or tomorrow promises a bumper harvest, calmly and soberly advising Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo that the latter possesses the secret to saving himself from an apocalyptic legal and judicial defeat (See “Ofosu-Ampofo Knows the Secret to Freeing Himself – Allotey-Jacobs” Peacefmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 6/13/19).

These days, the Cape Coast-based seafarer also works as a social commentator of remarkable repute. The preceding was what Mr. Allotey-Jacobs reportedly told Mr. Kwami Sefa-Kayi, host of the much patronized “Kokrokoo!” morning talk-show on the Accra-based Peace-FM radio station. We think we know what the retired NDC’s Regional Chairman was talking about, in view of what we also know about the scandalous details of the Kumasi kidnapping of those two Canadian young white women. We are here, of course, talking about the sponsorship part allegedly played by some of the leaders of the main opposition National Democratic Congress.

