16.06.2019 NDC News

Mahama Mourns With Family Of Late NDC Chairman

By Zion Abdul Rauf || Nkilgi 103.7 FM Bole
Former President John Dramani Mahama was in the Upper West region on Saturday to pay his last respect and participate in the burial of the Late Dafiama Bussie Issa, the Constituency Chairman of NDC, Mr. Richard Puolabong Bayiviella AKA Chairman Water.

Former President Mahama was accompanied by a high profile delegation that includes the National Chairman Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nkatia, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hon Alban Bagbin, NDC Northern Regional Chairman Chief. Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, Savanna regional NDC chairman Alhaji Imoro Seidu, MP for WA Central, Hon Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo and many party sympathizers across all walks life.

It will be recalled that the Late Mr. Richard Poulabong Bayiviella was reported to have been shot dead by unidentified persons on 9th May 2019 at Sagu on the Wa -Tumu road in the Upper West region. This sad incident happened when he was returning from a funeral.

Late Mr. Richard popularly known as Chairman Water has since been laid to rest.

