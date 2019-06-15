Suspected Thief Lynched

A suspected thief has been lynched at Agomanya Ablotsi in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region.

The attack is said to have been carried out by a mob at dawn on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

The deceased was yet to be identified as at the time of filing this report.

Eyewitness account indicates that his body was ‘dumped’ into a gutter in the area.

The police from the Odumase Police Command visited the scene and conveyed the body to the Atua Government hospital morgue at about 9am.

The deceased is believed to be in his 30s.

