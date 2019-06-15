Ex-Convict Jailed For Stealing Mobile Phones

A 26-year-old ex-convict, Kofi Stephen, is set to spend the next eight years in prison for stealing mobile phones and other items from four residents at Atonsu in the Sekyere Central District.

This is the second time in four years that the accused is serving a jail term for a similar offence.

He is said to have gone on a stealing spree on May 30, 2019, between 11.30pm to the early hours of May 31, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to six counts of unlawful entry and stealing and was slapped with eight years imprisonment for each count to be served concurrently.

Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Peter Konlan, told the Nsuta Circuit Court presided by Her Honour Lydia Osei Marfo, that the accused person on May 30, 2019, at about 11.30 p.m, unlawfully entered the rooms of four complainants at different locations and stole their items including three mobile phones, a strong decoder and a torchlight, all valued at GHS450.

According to the Prosecutor, while leaving the room of the first complainant with his booty, he stepped on a girl (name withheld) who was sleeping on the floor.

The accused took to his heels and went to three other places, broke into the rooms and made away with three mobile phones and a torchlight, the Prosecutor said.

But the accused, who was spotted at Nsuta on May 31, 2019, at about 8.30 a.m., was arrested and handed over to the Atonsu police with the stolen items concealed in a rice bag.

Police have since retrieved the items.

Stephen in his caution statement to police admitted the offence.