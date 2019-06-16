Private Schools agree to collaborate with Education Ministry to implement new curriculum

The leadership of three Private School educational groups in Ghana have agreed to collaborate with the Ministry of Education by ensuring that the on-going orientation of teachers to effectively deliver on the new curricular is achieved.

This was made known where these Educational Groups met the leadership of the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) under the Ministry of Education.

These Private School Educational Groups include; GNACOP, Foundation for Education, Research and Development (FERD) and GNAPS.

In a statement issued and signed by the National Executive Director of GNACOOPS, copied to the media, Mr. Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah disclosed that "The major aim is to seek collaboration with NACCA to train Master Trainers for the new Standard-based Curriculum"

The statement added that "Leadership continue to look out for the beehives for good tidings for our numerous members across the country and took the initiative to engage the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) in partnership with other sister Associations in private education".

The statement noted that "In responding to a letter dated on 22nd May, 2019 (ref. no. NED 543/GNACOPS), NACCA granted audience to three (3) Private Educational bodies on 13th June, 2019 to discuss ways to conduct the training and also took the opportunity to consider areas for further corporation".

The statement said the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) has agreed to offer them five days residential intensive training to 100 Master Trainers drawn from these Private School Educational Groups from the 2nd week of July, 2019.

The statement explained that "The Master Trainers will then replicate the trainings to all teachers in the private sector before next academic year to equip them with skills and knowledge to impact the lives of the Ghanaian children entrusted in our care".

The statement concluded that "The training program and other modalities would be worked on in due course and participants will be duly notified through the Pre-Tertiary Directorate of Ministry of Education".

Below is the full statement

THREE (3) PRIVATE SCHOOL EDUCATIONAL GROUPS MEET WITH NACCA

As the sector Ministry is preparing to see to the implementation of the new Curriculum commencing September 2019, private schools as major partners in education delivery have agreed to collaborate with the Ministry by ensuring that the on-going orientation of teachers to effectively deliver on the new curricula is achieved.

Leadership continue to look out for the beehives for good tidings for our numerous members across the country and took the initiative to engage the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) in partnership with other sister Associations in private education.

The major aim is to seek collaboration with NACCA to train Master Trainers for the new Standard-based Curriculum

In responding to a letter dated on 22nd May, 2019 (ref. no. NED 543/GNACOPS), NACCA granted audience to three (3) Private Educational bodies on 13th June, 2019 to discuss ways to conduct the training and also took the opportunity to consider areas for further corporation.

ATTENDANCE

Present at the meeting were the following:

1. GNACOPS; A representation of seven (7) led by National Executive Director (NED)

2. GNAPS; A representation of three (3) and led by their General Secretary and

3. Foundation for Education, Research & Devt (FERD) and WAMA came in with five (5) representatives.

OUTCOMES

NaCCA has agreed to offer 5 days residential intensive training to one hundred (100) Master Trainers drawn from these private educational groups from the 2nd week of July, 2019.

The Master Trainers will then replicate the trainings to all teachers in the private sector before the next academic year to equip them with skills and knowledge to impact the lives of the Ghanaian children entrusted in our care.

Timelines were drawn and agreed upon by all the three bodies.

In view of the knowledge, competence and skillfulness in the leaders; the training would not be allowed to sublet to external consultants.

However, GES officials who would wish to facilitate and are approved by the Ministry of Education and NaCCA would be accepted.

The training program and other modalities would be worked on in due course and participants will be duly notified through the Pre-Tertiary Directorate of Ministry of Education.

Thanks!

Signed!

Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah

National Executive Director, GNACOPS.

Tell: 0249641349

Cc:

1. Justice King Essiel

The General Secretary, GNAPS (0244389485)

2. Florence Adjepong

The Secretary, FERD

(0208184630)

Source: Daniel Kaku