‘Stop Selecting And Tagging Nigerians As Kidnappers’ – M.anifest

Rapper, M.anifest has lambasted some local media houses for tagging Nigerian residents in the country as kidnappers in the wake of recent abductions in the country.

According to the songwriter in a tweet, “It’s irresponsible for Ghanaian media to be quick to finger point and headline Nigerians for crime in Ghana, even when Ghanaians are also involved.”

Known as Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, the singer added that nipping Nigerians in all crimes such as the recent kidnapping cases is wrong.

This comes at the back of the rescue of two young Canadian girls who were kidnapped a week ago by some three Nigerians suspects and five Ghanaians in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

M.anifest added that instead of bashing and calling these Nigerians with all sort of names; the Ghanaian media must also understand that they cannot succeed in the crime without being aided by our people in the country.

He intimated that crime has no nationality.

Below is the tweet: