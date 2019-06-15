Agona East MP Fetes BECE Candidates After Last Paper

A week before the students started their exams, Obatanpa Maame Pokuah met the over 2000 BECE candidates in their schools and organized counseling programme for them and distributed over 2000 mathematical sets and pens to them.

Agona East MP, Hon. Queenstar Obatanpa Maame Pokuah fed the over 2000 BECE candidates for the 5days at the various examination centres and organized get-to-gether for them in her constituency on Friday 14th June 2019 after their last paper.

The children were so happy and danced to their favourite music and showered praises on their MP for taking care of them throughout their exams.

The Agona East legislature advised the students to be cautious in all their endeavours since they will be waiting for their results to further their education.

She promised she will continue to be their friend till they achieve their dreams and heart wishes.