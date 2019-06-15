Akufo-Addo Fly To Jamaica Today

President Akufo-Addo will be in Jamaica today, Saturday, for a two-day official working tour.

Nana Akufo-Addo is to participate in key activities there including a tour of the Seville Great House and Heritage Park in St Ann.

The visit by the President is part of his working visit to five Caribbean nations to promote the “Year of Return”.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness will hold talks with President Akufo-Addo at Jamaica House after which they will address the media.

On Sunday, President Akufo-Addo will meet with the leadership of the University of the West Indies to give a floral tribute at the shrine of National Hero, Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

He is expected to round up the tour later at the opening of the 8th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Jamaica Conference Centre.

Year of Return

The countries already visited by the President are Guyana, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

The Ghanaian delegation comprises of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, among others.

The events of the “Year of Return” are, above all, aimed at solidifying relations with descendants of Africa, resident in the Americas and the Caribbean, who have been defined as the Sixth Region of the Africa Union.

The President will return to Ghana on Monday, 17th June 2019.

---citinewsroom