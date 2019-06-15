MTN Heroes Of Change Season 5 Airing This Weekend

Accra-14h June 2019, MTN Ghana Foundation recently announced the names and projects of the top 10 finalists for MTN Heroes of Change Season 5.

The final 10 nominees are Diana Adjei, Rev Fr. Akologo Dominic Alale Azumah, Justin Yelevielbayire, Mawusi Awity, Charles Ofori Antipem, Daniel Owusu Asiamah, Frank Abeku Adams, Benjamin Akinkang, David Hagan, and Louisa Enyonam Ansah. Their projects which range from health, education and economic empowerment have benefited members of their communities over the years.

This weekend the story of nominee Louisa Enyonam Ansah, a 56 year old Teacher, who is living with physical challenges and runs a foundation –Enyonam Short Foundation - will be aired.

Louisa story depicts one of courage and exudes empathy and support for people living with various disabilities like herself. Knowing how difficult it is to live with physical challenges, Louisa has devoted her energy, time and resources primarily to giving hope and a future to many people.

In a brief interaction with her, Madam Louisa shares her achievements and struggles as a disabled person and how a little light brightened her life. Louisa feels the need to extend love and compassion to the disabled. She said, ‘Even though I haven’t achieved much for myself as I would have wished, I have the burning desire to extend love and hope to people just like me”. ”Our journey is a tough one and I will continue to do the very little I can to put smiles on the faces of the physically challenged with my meagre finances”. ‘This gives me hope that the future will be bright’, she added.

Commenting on the initiative, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN, Mr. Samuel Koranteng said, we received thousands of nominations and through the hard work of the jury we have unearthed the inspiring stories of the final 10 MTN Heroes of Change Season 5. I encourage everyone to watch these life touching stories which will definitely impact how we view life”.

The stories of these selfless individuals have been filmed and will be showcased for the next 13 weeks on GTV, TV3, GH One, Adom TV, UTV and Angel TV in the schedule below.

Station Week Day Saturday Sunday

GTV (Wed & Thurs) 8:00PM – 8:10PM 6:00PM – 6:10PM

UTV

(Thursday) 7:40PM – 7:50PM

4:50PM – 5:00PM

3:45PM – 3:55PM

TV3

(Friday) 6:00PM – 6:10PM

5:50PM – 6:00PM

5:50PM – 6:00PM

GHONE

(Friday) 9:20PM – 9:30PM

8:20PM – 8:30PM

8:20PM – 8:30PM

Adom TV

(Friday) 8:50PM – 9:00PM 5:50PM – 6:00PM 6:20PM – 6:30PM

Angel TV

(Friday) 7:20PM – 7:30PM

7:20PM – 7:30PM

7:20PM – 7:30PM

The TV series will be followed by an awards ceremony in August 2019 to announce the ultimate hero and category winners. The ultimate winner will receive a cash prize of GH¢100, 000 whilst the three category winners will be awarded GH¢30,000 each to be invested in their projects for wider impact. MTN Ghana Foundation will also present Special Awards to selected media personnel and young heroes who are also driving change in their respective areas.

Since the inception of MTN Heroes of Change in July 2013, a total of forty people have been identified and recognized on MTN Heroes of Change platform for committing their personal resources to improve their communities and brightening lives. Four out of the total number emerged ultimate winners.

They are Dr. Abrokwa-Yenkyera, a plastic surgeon and founder of Grafts Foundation, Madam Paulina Opei, founder of Save our Lives Orphanage, Genevieve Basigha founder of Research Utilization School for the Deaf and Naomi Esi Amoah of Blessed Home Orphanage.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2018, the Foundation had undertaken 142 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include: construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital. Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.

For more information visit http://www.mtn.com.gh/about-mtn/community/mtn-ghana-foundation