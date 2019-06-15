Lab Results In GPHA Official Murder Case Ready But Waiting To Be Signed

The late Josephine Asante

The lab results of samples taken from suspects arrested in the murder of Josephine Asante, former Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) appears to be holding the case going into trail.

While the lab related to blood and footprint draws lengthy delays with the court on several occasion, expressed its frustration about the delays, the prosecution has come out with another information about the state of the results.

Inspector Beatrice Aryeh, prosecutor of the case told the TDC District Court that the results are ready however; the Head of the Forensic and Science laboratory of the Ghana Police Service is yet to append its signature on the reports before they could be file in court.

The prosecutor therefore appealed to the court presided over by Mrs. Akosua A. Adjepong to give them same ample time for the results to be signed and made available to the court.

She promised the court that all results would be made available to the court in the next adjourned date, June 27, 2019.

The court in ruling ordered prosecution to hasten the result for the duplicate documents to be sent to the Attorney General Department for advice on the case.

So far, postmortem result of the deceased has been filed by the prosecution with the result indicating that no semen was found on the deceased and rejecting assertion that the deceased was possibly rape by her assassinators.

On Saturday, January 12, 2019, Josephine attended GPHA Senior Staff party of the authority. She returned home at about 1:30 am on Sunday.

The assailants, after the incident, locked her in the bedroom and threw the keys on the compound.

---Daily Guide