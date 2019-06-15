Fatimah Adeoye represents Ghana at Rotary’s 110th Annual Convention held in Hamburg, Germany.

Actress, movie producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and a devoted Rotarian, Fatimah Adeoye was in Hamburg, Germany to represent Ghana at the just ended Rotary’s 110th Annual Convention. An event that brought together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling world's most pressing humanitarian challenges under one umbrella. To dissect issues of great interest for the betterment of humanity.

The event kicked off at Hamburg Messe une Congress from 1st - 5th June 2019. The aftermath of the meeting resulted in Rotarians traveling back to their respective countries to indelible memories and new insights on how to improve lives and bring positive lasting change to the world. The meeting is Hamburg’s most multicultural and non-profit gathering.

For an ambitious woman with vision like Fatimah Adeoye to represent Ghana at that height only reflects her level of love and commitment to mother, humanity and God. It's only selflessness, passion and addiction to work hard that can put one at the top of the game. She’s a juggernaut when it comes to Rotary related activities.

Their official website has it that, “Rotary connects 1.2million members of more than 35,000 Rotary Clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at the local and international levels, from those in need in their own communities to working towards a polio-free world”

Written by: John Claude Tamakloe