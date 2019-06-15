Re: Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin: A Classic Paradox Part II

The son of an upright peasant farmer must strive at all times to demonstrate maturity and consistency in his public life but it appears that One disgraceful Alhassan Salifu Bawah who has decided to take leave of his senses is yet to find his feet.

Since the honorable member of parliament for Effutu constituency is so busy to the extent that, he won't have the luxury of time to deal with the unsubstantiated allegations raised in the disjointed piece making rounds on social media, I will in my own accord subject them one after the other to litmus test and before I do that, let me first make a counterclaim in dealing with those issues.

First fo all, let me make it clear that, the motive behind the Article is due to the recent suit seeking to challenge an unconstitutional act of selecting few individuals to contest for the position of UEW PRO VC which is contrary to section 14(1) of UEW Act,2004(Act 672) as well as section 7 of UEW statute. It is also on record that, same Alhassan Bawah who is attacking Hon. Alex Afenyo Markin today in time past wrote countless number of articles and got same published on mordernghana.com with barrage of praises on the Hon. Member for representing Kofi Supi Kwayera in the Winneba high court when the issue of UEW governing council's mandate became the subject of controversy. Indeed,double-heartedness is a qualified character of Alhassan Bawah.

In Alhassan Bawah's recent unintelligent piece, he alleged without any substantial proof that, Hon Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin's account was wrongfully credited with an amount of $180m by an international bank through internet activities of sakawa fraudsters. Curiously, mentally retarded Alhassan Salifu Bawah failed to put the name of the bank in his write up as a means of supporting his claim with credible fact(s). The question is, why did he fail to mention the name of the said bank.

Simple common sense should have informed Alhassan Salifu Bawah that, In Banking and Finance, an error of entry which he claims without proof of facts in evidence that, the Hon. Member benefited from cannot be as a result of activities of sakawa fraudsters. Again bank transactions are not done through internet activities and in any case, errors as a result of entry whether credit or debit cannot be attributed to activities of sakawa fraudsters. This "senseless" and" tramadol" induced allegation could only come from a son of an upright peasant farmer. The title of his father under the said article tells a lot about him.

I am still in a moment of shock as to how an empty-headed personality and a smelling jackass like Alhassan Bawah got recruited as a lecturer in UEW. But hey, I am not surprised in the sense that, recently, the governing council chairman was surreptitiously promoted to the position of full professor in breach of the unified conditions of service for senior members in UEW. I have also done my checks about the course he teaches in UEW as a lecturer but my utmost fear is his students.

If someone who prides himself as a qualified lecturer cannot distinguish between bank transactions and internet activities but decides to put both under same umbrella, It tells you how empty and clueless the said person is.

Last week, I decided to put Professor Anthony Afful Broni on notice concerning my intention to drag him before the special prosecutor for criminally turning UEW into a milking cow. I didn't only rant on social media, I submitted three pages petition to Mr. Martin Alamisi and argued why the Catholic priest in black cassock instead of white should be prosecuted in accordance with the dictates of the law.

It didn't also end there, I activated the powers of the Auditor General pursuant to Article 187(7)(b) to get the GHC 5.7m fraudulent item of expenditure disallowed with a surcharge as well. Last month, Auditors from Ghana Audit service stormed the premises of UEW for an independent audit examination of all records pertaining to the Ghc 5.7m expenditure.

That being said, Alhassan Salifu Bawah who was very vociferous in Professor Avoke's debacle has since been mute on any matter relating to the said expenditure. Senseless Alhassan Bawah must be told in plain language that, no bank do operate its transactions through the internet and so that leg of the falsehood in his write up falls flat on the face of logic.

In the comings week, Alhassan Bawah should expect a sting investigation into his employment history in UEW. Such an apologetic personality ought not to be in the classroom for the goodness of innocent students.

Dawda Eric(Equity)

UEW Alumnus

15th June,2019

[email protected]