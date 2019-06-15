Persons With Albinism Runs To CHRAJ Over Discrimination

The Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism (GAPA) on Thursday presented a petition to the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

They want an end to discrimination against people living with albinism.

The petition was presented on the celebration of the International Albinism Awareness Day organised by Engage Now Africa, (ENA) a non-governmental organization.

ENA advocates for the rights of persons with albinism.

Mr Newton K. Katseku, the Executive Director of GAPA, who presented the petition appealed to CHRAJ to enforce the rights of persons with albinism.

“The rights of persons with albinism have been violated for long and it is time for us to know our rights and for others to also know that we have rights enshrined in the constitution,” he said.

He called on stakeholders to support the advocacy to fight discrimination and violation of the rights of albinos.

Mr Francis Yaw Ansah, the Education Director of ENA, said the mission of the NGO was to create an inclusive society free of discrimination, stigmatisation and total elimination of the myth and misconception associated with albinism.

“Our aim is to promote and protect the fundamental human rights of persons with albinism to instil hope, create opportunities and increase self-confidence among them,” he said.

He disclosed that ENA has provided sunscreen lotion, protective clothing such as hats, long sleeves and sunglasses for persons with albinism to shield their bodies from the harsh weather conditions.

Mr Ansah asked persons with albinism to stand up for their rights and fight for their rightful place in the society.

