Don't Over Jubilate – Police Caution JHS Leavers

The Ghana Police has asked Junior High School (JHS) students who finished writing their final paper today, Friday, for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to celebrate their achievement in moderation.

According to the police, there have previous incidents in the past where students have been caught indulging in drug and alcohol abuse all in the name of celebrating after completing their final exams.

“The Police Administration congratulates the thousands of Junior High School(JHS) students who have just completed the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and also cautions them to be guarded in celebrating their achievement.”

“It has been observed from previous years that some JHS graduates indulge in drugs and alcohol abuse and other acts that lead to crimes and injuries and in some cases death at the beaches among others.”

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs at the Police Service, Superintendent of Police Mrs Sheilla Kesse Abayie-Buckman, parents and guardians were also advised to keep an eye on their wards and children.

About 438,030 candidates from 13,434 public and private basic schools sat for the BECE across 1,546 centres in the country.

The candidates were made up of 229,724 males and 208,306 females.

