Bishop Dominic Allotey Daughter's Sandra Weds Dalton Richards

The auditorium of Living Faith Ministries Inc was filled into a full capacity when the daughter of Bishop Dominic Newlove Allotey and her husband Mr. and Mrs. Dalton Richards tied the knot in the presence of a host of renowned clergymen at the Living Faith Ministries Auditorium at Mount Vernon in New York on Saturday, June 11, 2019

Bishop Dominic Allotey is the Senior Pastor of Living Faith Ministries International, is an International healing evangelist and the founder of Living Faith Ministries, Inc.

The General Apostle Dr. Samuel Korankye Ankrah and Apostle Jannie Nwagle officiated the ceremony with the support of his colleague's clergymen.

Before guests in the filled auditorium, he pronounced blessings upon his daughter in the words ” it is my fervent prayers to the Almighty Lord Jesus Christ to bless this family with children who will grow up in the future generations leading the work of the Most High God "

He encouraged the newly wedded couple not to hesitate to call on him for help whenever the need arises.

Rev. Samuel Korankye Ankrah of the Royal House International proclaimed true love on the couple and urged them to humble themselves before the Lord.

" He who finds a wife finds a favor before the Lord and I am urging to let Unity, Love, Honest, Understanding, God Fearing, Prayers, and Respect to be your cornerstone in your marriage.

Some renowned Men of God who came in numbers to grace the wedding ceremony to show support and love to their colleague in Christianity since it is iron which sharpens iron were Rev Dr Frank Ofosu Appiah and wife , Bishop Jerry Grillo Jr and wife , Bishop Dr Edwers Brown and husband , Rev Nana Opoku and wife , Bishop Edusei and wife , Bishop Frank Owusu and wife, Prophet Kwasi Prempeh and wife , Rev Agormeda and wife , Rev Rtd Twum and wife, Rev Frank Asmah and wife , Pastor Patrick and wife, Rev Joseph and wife, Rev Robert Akrong and wife, Rev Mrs. Naomi Allotey, Rev Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah, Apostle Ruth and husband, and Pastor Mavis Gmabrah .

From: Prince Osei Bonsu. Mount Vernon. New York.