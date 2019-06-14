Tandan Assemblyman Supports BECE Candidates

The Assembly Member of Tandan Electoral Area in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Hon. Charles Kwesi has paid the transportation fares of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates of Ekpoku Tandan Junior High School in his area.

Additionally, he provided them with Can Malt and Meat Pie as snacks estimated at Gh¢500.

The Basic Education Certificate Examination started on Monday, June 10, has come to an end on Friday June 14, 2019.

Over 2,000 Candidates sat for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Ellembelle District.

Speaking to the Candidates before departure, the Assemblyman, Hon. Charles Kwesi thanked God for helping them go through their exams peacefully and successfully.

"I thank God for helping you to finish your exams in a peaceful manner and in fact God has done well", he said.

He urge the school pupils not to idle around but assist their parents at home and other activities that will benefit them.

"Stay away from bad behaviours like, sexual act, alcoholism, drug abuse, and peer influence, " he cautions.