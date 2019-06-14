Modern Ghana logo

14.06.2019 Education

Tandan Assemblyman Supports BECE Candidates

By Daniel Kaku
Tandan Assemblyman Supports BECE Candidates
1 HOUR AGO EDUCATION

The Assembly Member of Tandan Electoral Area in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Hon. Charles Kwesi has paid the transportation fares of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates of Ekpoku Tandan Junior High School in his area.

Additionally, he provided them with Can Malt and Meat Pie as snacks estimated at Gh¢500.

The Basic Education Certificate Examination started on Monday, June 10, has come to an end on Friday June 14, 2019.

Over 2,000 Candidates sat for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Ellembelle District.

Speaking to the Candidates before departure, the Assemblyman, Hon. Charles Kwesi thanked God for helping them go through their exams peacefully and successfully.

"I thank God for helping you to finish your exams in a peaceful manner and in fact God has done well", he said.

He urge the school pupils not to idle around but assist their parents at home and other activities that will benefit them.

"Stay away from bad behaviours like, sexual act, alcoholism, drug abuse, and peer influence, " he cautions.

614201934425 qvlxpcb543 img20190614wa0030

614201934532 23041q5dcw img20190614wa0023

Daniel Kaku
Daniel Kaku Western Regional Contributor
