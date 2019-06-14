Modern Ghana logo

14.06.2019 Crime & Punishment

Woman Wanted For Stealing

By Staff Writer
An Accra District Court has issued a warrant for the immediate arrest of suspect Christabel Arthur for stealing for allegedly stealing an amount of nine thousand (GH₵9,000) Ghana cedi and a mobile phone belonging to her employer and bolted.

She is 20 years of age and stands five feet three inches tall and was last seen at Kaneshie in a yellow blouse over a pair of faded black jeans.

She is believed to be hiding in either Dansoman or Kasoa in the Central Region.

Anybody with information of her whereabouts should report to the Kaneshie district police, the nearest police station or call the number 0242225352 for necessary police action.

---Daily Guide

