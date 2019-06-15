15.06.2019 Poem Withered Flower By Lydia Amposah Darkness fall on the side of seasonThat was all to their reasonFor the moment lostTo the monument of the graveRain sweeps the drynessThunder strikes on the graveThere! Rising of hope for ghostsShhh! Shhhh! Silence!Breaking the silence of the nightGhost walk down the lane,streets, allies, valleys, and railways..Flashbacks of wonderful memories of the pastHoooo hweee the whistling wind whistlesAll through the darkness aloneWishes upon wishes wished to be realThrough the darkness of the night aloneYet they remain in the cold and lostCraning their necks through their old homes’ windows Break of dawn alerts themas they walk sorrowfully in their tatteredcloth, back to the grave where they laythe appearance of the sun reminds the dead,they are no more living among the living but rather the grave Do right, and fulfil your dreams with the life you have Lydia Amposah News Contributor
