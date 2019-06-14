Political Witch Hunting An Attack On Our Democracy

In a rather bizarre week, Ghanaians woke up to a nefarious and a political ploy towards victimizing well meaning Ghanaians.

I call on all political parties and civil society organizations as a matter of urgency, call the president to order on the pitiful incarceration of the National Chairman of the NDC Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo since “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”.

The charade of this inept administration cannot use a warped way of swindling the minds of Ghanaians for the fact that they have lost it on their heavens on earth mouth-watering promises they made to Ghanaians which proves their irresponsibility.

This dastardly act of impudence cannot be used against a man who has an impeccable career of over 30 years and has always been known as a man of high character.

Opposition parties have a duty of putting pressure on government on their toes and we cannot be muffled on this dutiful responsibility to our dear country.

The CID Boss, Madam Tiwaa Addo Dankwah must not be used a political tool of mass destruction since she is also a victim of an alleged doctored tape. As the saying goes “ He who seeks for equity must come with clean hands.”

Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has always touted himself as a human rights activist and must live by the tenets of rule of law and not the rule of egoistic machinations and vindictiveness.

Mr President, you can’t renege on your responsibility of averting the incessant and ever increasing kidnapping that has soiled the image of our dear country in the global eye.

We shall continue to constructively critique government on their excesses to the development of mother Ghana.

Long live Ghana!

Desmond T. Ntow

National Organizer (PNC)