Hon. Mathias Ntow Must Apologise To The Good People Of Aowin!

Member of Parliament, Hon. Mathias Kwame Ntow

The New Patriotic Party in Aowin Constituency by this press statement call on the Member of Parliament, Hon. Mathias Kwame Ntow to do the honourable thing and apologise to the Aowin people his constituent for humiliation brought on the constituency through the latest ranking of MPs in Ghana by the University of Ghana political science department survey.

We wish to let the honourable MP know if he has not been told by his advisers that, his ranking on the latest report of UG is a total disgrace to us the constituents and hence he must apologise to the good people of Aowin! For an MP, serving his third term in office be ranked 268th out of 275 and last in the entire Western and Western north region is nothing but A big SHAME!.

Though we in the NPP and other well-meaning constituents are not totally surprised by the outcome of the UG SURVEY because it is a true reflection of his abysmal perform an as an MP, yet we demand an immediate apology from the honourable member of Parliament to at least mitigate the humiliation brought onto the constituency. As a responsible party though wanting to out him from office, we urge the MP to up his game to avert bringing such humiliations onto the constituency. The public ridiculing of the constituency as a result of his actions and inactions are becoming too much for the constituents to bear. As an MP, he should be seen making submissions at the August House, advocating for development of his constituency even on the media, judicious use of the common fund etc.

Finally, we urge the good people of Aowin, not to fall for the usual propaganda of the NDC and the MP. Rather, we should take a clue from this report and come to terms with the NPP that, the HONOURABLE MP is *NOT PERFORMING CREDITABLY. He is a complete failure and disappointment to the people of Aowin hence must be kicked out* come *2020*. We should have absolute confidence in the NPP and its candidate and vote massively for the NPP come 2020 as we did in the year 2004 which undeniably brought the best development to the constituency. The Honourable member will continue to be as he is and will never change irrespective of the chances we may give him. A "decorated monkey they say is still a monkey", so as it is with the Hon Mathias Kwame Ntow and his NDC.

Signed

Isaac Brew

( Constituency Secretary, NPP)

0547800170

Cc: all media houses.