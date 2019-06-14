Terror Scare: NUGS Meet Bawumia On Students Safety

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 paid a working visit to the Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House to discuss ways to enhance students safety on campus.

The discussion follows increasing threat of insecurity as a result of the recent kidnappings including the sanitation drive by government to minimise flooding, digitalization agenda noting how NUGS can partner government to achieve the desired goals.

The Vice President was elated to welcome the delegation of NUGS led by our President, Tinkaro Asare Osei as part of its mandate to engage all stakeholders in achieving greater access to education and to safeguard the rights of the Ghanaian Student.

Delving into the urgent question of insecurity and the recent spate of kidnappings, Mr.Tinkaro Asare Osei stated, "at a time that insecurity is set to encroach on our country's peace, it’s prudent we link up with government to find robust, proactive and lasting solutions to it so we can protect our constituents, the future of Ghana. There is fear and panic among our students and as a Union we are doing our best to calm them down and promote strong belief in our country’s security".

The NUGS President commended government on swift actions taken by the security services on the issue of the kidnapping of the Canadian girls.

He expressed confidence in government to solve the security challenges facing the country and urged the security services to put appropriate measures in place to rescue the three kidnapped Takoradi girls.

Reflecting on the theme of sanitation, the NUGS President, Mr. Tinkaro lauded government's vision to make Accra, the cleanest city in Africa by 2020.

He noted that the vision is possible only if the citizens ensure maximum cooperation with the authorities and pledged NUGS willingness to do its part to achieve this vision.

The Union commended the Vice President on the Digital Address System, the National Identification Card and other wonderful projects his office is spearheading.

Mr. Asare Osei outlined some challenges, recommendations and possible partnerships between the Ghanaian student body and the Government.

He commended Government for the work done in education and demonstrated NUGS readiness to support the Government's quest to provide education for all Ghanaians.

On his part, His Excellency Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana encouraged NUGS to be relentless with their service towards the Ghanaian Student and expressed his Government's readiness to work with NUGS on propagating the message of increasing sanitation standards in order to achieve our common goal.