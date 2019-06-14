You Have A Role To Protect Our Environment —NCCE To Students

Mr. Stephen Ebo Koomson, the District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has entreated students to keep the environment clean.

He said a clean and healthy environment is a healthy living hence the need to prioritize good environmental practices.

Mr. Koomson said this when he visited Nsawkaw Roman Catholic Junior High school as part of this year’s Citizenship Week celebrations in the Tain district of the Bono Region.

As part of its activities, the Commission would be visiting 38 selected Basic and Senior high schools in the district to engage students and teachers on the need for good sanitation practices under the theme “A Clean Ghana, Our Responsibility”

According to him, the theme for the celebrations is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of the natural world to our collective prospective and re-double our efforts to protect our environment and make the world a better place for future generations.

He therefore asked the students to encourage their parents to keep their surroundings clean by avoiding littering around, dumping of refuse in gutters and practice good sanitation practices.

He tasked the students to be ambassadors of good environmental practices to make the country clean and environmental friendly.