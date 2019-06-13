Terrorists Target On Ghana Vindicates NDC's Claim On US Military Base Deal—Mosquito

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary of the main opposition NDC, has taken a swipe at the Akufo-Addo government, accusing it of making a big mistake of entering into the controversial Defense Cooperation Agreement with the US military in 2017.

NDC accused NPP claiming that the Akufo-Addo administration had entered into an agreement with the US for the establishment of a US military base in the country.

The deal, he said, his party condemned could make Ghana a target for extremists if the agreement with the US was ratified.

At a press conference a year ago, Asiedu Nketia indicated that the agreement was going to send wrong signals which could subsequently make Ghana vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

Commenting on the worsening security situation in the country, Asiedu Nketiah told Accra based radio station, kasapa FM, that the NPP government didn’t heed to the NDC calls that the country was likely to be on the radar of terrorists and insurgency attacks following the agreement.

“I told you that if we allow the US to establish a military base here, it’ll be an open invitation for terrorist attacks in the country. Secondly, Bryan Acheampong who was with the US Army went to Afghanistan to destroy the country and so he’s been on the target list of Afghanistan. How then do you appoint such a person as a Minister? They didn’t listen to my advice then, and now we are not at peace because of these things. If you doubt it, ask yourself who has the country wronged to the extent of attracting terrorists into the country? All the security alert and warnings from the UK, Canada and the rest to its nationals should tell you something,” he started.

The NDC scribe added that the country has become a fertile ground for extremists because of the idle vigilante boys, who are likely to be used by terrorists to unleash attacks on the country.

“We must be proactive and act fast to forestall any chaotic situation,” Mr Asiedu Nketiah warned.