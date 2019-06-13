Nasara Youth Coordinator Fetes Kanda BECE Candidates

The Nasara Youth Coordinator of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Aziz Harunah Futah this afternoon had lunch with Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates of the Kanda Cluster of schools, Ring Road East, Accra.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak Management member also presented food items worth thousands of Cedis.

The items included packs of rice and stew, packs of soft drinks as well as packs of bottled water.

Before the presentation of items, he encouraged the examination sitters to remain focused as they finish their papers tomorrow.

Futah, a past pupil of the school also admonished the candidates to take advantage of the free SHS program by coming out with flying colours.

He told them " This is where l started my education, l am here to encourage you to finish hard and to have lunch with you. During our time, we had influential personalities coming around to encourage us in times like these.

" Fortunately for you, free SHS awaits you so go the extra mile so you become responsible and influential citizens. Take education very serious, it will take you places."

He promised staff of the school of his office's assistance.

Center supervisors- Ebenezer Lamprey and Margaret Simpi in separate words expressed profuse appreciation on behalf of the candidates for the gesture.

The Nasara chief was accompanied by his executives as well as Ayawaso East Constituency executives.