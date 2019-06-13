John Kumah Appointed Jury Panel Member For Creative Business Cup 2019 In Denmark

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan, Mr. John Kumah has been appointed a member of the Jury panel for the 2019 Creative Business Cup to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Mr. John Kumah is part of a global team of professionals drawn from various part of the globe to look out for and identify winning creative ideas of representatives from 60+ countries that will be pitching entrepreneurial innovations aimed at enhancing the creative space.

Reacting to his appointment as a member of the jury, Mr. John Kumah stated that his appointment is a big boost for Ghana’s entrepreneurship space and a testimony of the good efforts that has gone into developing Ghana’s entrepreneurship ecosystem in the past few years.

“This is good for the nation; we get to position ourselves among some of the very big brands and organizations when it comes to entrepreneurship on the global stage. I look forward to working with other members of the jury board as we select the best of ideas for developing the creative industry", he said.

Creative Business Cup is the annual flagship event hosted by the Creative Business Network designed to champion and support creative start-ups globally.

The 19th edition of the challenge will give opportunities to creative startups around the world the chance to present their ideas, get feedback, network and be rewarded.

Creative Business Cup 2019 is scheduled to take place at Copenhagen on 1-2 July in Copenhagen, Denmark.