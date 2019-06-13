Exhibit Good Behavior After Your Exams- Obuasi East DCE To BECE Candidates

The District Chief Executive for Obuasi; Honorable Faustina Amissah

The District Chief Executive for Obuasi; Honorable Faustina Amissah has advised pupils writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to be disciplined and demonstrate good behavior after writing the exams.

She made these comments when she toured the examination centers on Monday, 10th June, 2019 to have first-hand information on how the exams are being conducted and to motivate the candidates.

Madam Amissah also told the candidates to take the exams seriously since it is their first step needed for them to have a secured future.

She said, "BECE is a stepping stone to a brighter future so work hard to have a prosperous future".

Again, she advised the students to abandon all intentions to fight each other or to settle personal scores. She said the District Security Council (DISEC) has put measures in place to foil any such attempts from rival schools.

The Member of Parliament for Obuasi East; Honorable Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom who was part of the team that toured the BECE centers also had some motivational words for the candidates.

He asked them to remain disciplined and do away with any form of exams related anxiety.

He told them to work hard and pass the exams to enable them enjoy the Free Senior High School. He said the Nana Addo led NPP government really prioritize education hence the introduction of Free Senior High School. " So, work hard and enjoy free education".

Mr. Emmanuel Mensah, the Deputy Education Director also said so far the exams has been successful and incidence free.

On turn out for the exams, Mr. Mensah said so far there has been only one absentee. His checks confirmed that the person has traveled outside Obuasi.

He again assured that the pupils have been adequately prepared for the exams. He said "the candidates have gone through series of mock exams so they are prepared for the exams".

The team visited the following centers; Father Augustine Murphy, CKC center A,B,C, Boete center B and Artic SHS center A and B.

In all, a total of 2241 candidates have registered for the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination. 1520 of them from public schools whiles 721 of them registered in private schools in the Obuasi East District.