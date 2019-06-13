George Andah Should Save Us By Stepping Down As MP For Scoring 12%—Group

We the leaders of Patriots of Awutu Senya West have read a report on survey conducted by the Political Science Department of University of Ghana, Legon and we felt sad though we were not surprised about the outcome.

This survey has been in the news for the past few days and we find it disappointing that our MP Hon. George Nenyi Andah scored 12%. This literally means that electorates in Awutu Senya West do not want to see his face on the ballot paper come 2020 and we therefore suggest that he steps down as MP to enable us to choose a new MP who will work hard to change the fate of Awutu Senya West electorates.

The survey reaffirms the complaints of Awutu Senya West electorates who said our MP's performance is abymal and they can't wait to change him come 2020 therefore it will be very honorable for Hon. George Nenyi Andah to step down for someone to take over for the next one and half year so we can see some developments in our constituency.

Besides all, our MP has not only failed us but has disgraced Awutu Senya West because he has just told the world that we made a wrong choice and we promise that this mistake will not happen again come 2020.

However we need an apology from him for failing and disgracing us to the world.

Thank you.

Long live Awutu Senya West!

Long live Ghana!

Signed:

Eric Darko

(President)

Kawiuyu Muhamm

(Secretary)

Abigail Quaye

(Financial Secretary)

Dominic Appiah

(Member)

Isaac Affum

(Organizer)

Esi Cole

(Treasurer)

Eric Appiah

(Member)

Prince Yeboah

(Member)

