Allianz Africa Chief Operations Officer Appointed African Insurance Organisation President

Delphine TraorÃ©

Allianz Africa announced the appointment of Allianz Africa Chief Operations Officer (COO), Delphine Traoré , as President of the African Insurance Organization (AIO) effective June 12, 2019.

Delphine served as Vice President of the organization from 2018 and takes over from Managing Director of Ghana Union Assurance, Arethu Duku.

The announcement was made at the AIO’s 46th conference and annual general assembly held at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg from June 9 – 13, 2019.

Delphine joined the Regional Executive board of Allianz Africa as COO in February 2017. She is responsible for the development of Allianz’s business in the African continent. In addition, Delphine remains a non-executive member of the board of management of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) Africa , where she previously held the position of CEO.

“I am honored and privileged to be appointed as President of the AIO. I look forward to continuing to work together with the leadership of the AIO to making the African insurance and reinsurance industry stronger, united and sustainable,” says Traoré. “Our mission is to create an environment, which enables the market to increase insurance penetration and to promote the industry’s best practices and projects, which show the benefits of insurance to consumers.”

Originally from Burkina Faso, Delphine has received numerous awards and recognitions for the significant roles she plays in the insurance and risk management sector. Some of them include: the Choiseul 100 Africa , AIO’s African Insurance Awards, Africa Economy Builders Awards to name but a few. She led the Insurance Institute of South Africa (IISA) resulting in the appointment of its first black female CEO and enabled it to collaborate with the AIO and other institutions across the continent on education and skills development. Delphine is also a Board member of the African Risk Capacity , which develops insurance solutions for African Union member countries against various impacts of climate change.