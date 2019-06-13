Hmmmm, Oman Ghana: Asem Kesie Ebeba Debi Ankasa, Anaaa?
By Kofi Thompson
Our nation's hard-of-hearing political class and mostly-conscienceless Ghanaian media world are jam-packed with greedy and shady-self-seekers, determined to enrich themselves at the expense of our country, and ordinary people - whom they invariably hold in great contempt, secretly, incidentally.
Alas, both sets of sly-nation-wreckers are all getting away with their chicanery, today, because the decent, discerning and independent-minded silent-majority in our hardworking middle-class-demographic, prefer to sit on the proverbial fence, minding their own business.
In that light, is there any wonder that super-rogues like the arrogant and vile Bernard Antwi Boasiakos, are powerful figures in our country, today, and that the never-ending-need for money to fund the opaque activities of the constituent parts of the NPP/NDC duopoly, has turned both parties into criminal hot-money-profits-laundering-organisations, more or less? Hmmmm, Oman Ghana eyeasem o - asem kesie ebeba debi ankasa!
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Hmmmm, Oman Ghana: Asem Kesie Ebeba Debi Ankasa, Anaaa?
Our nation's hard-of-hearing political class and mostly-conscienceless Ghanaian media world are jam-packed with greedy and shady-self-seekers, determined to enrich themselves at the expense of our country, and ordinary people - whom they invariably hold in great contempt, secretly, incidentally.
Alas, both sets of sly-nation-wreckers are all getting away with their chicanery, today, because the decent, discerning and independent-minded silent-majority in our hardworking middle-class-demographic, prefer to sit on the proverbial fence, minding their own business.
In that light, is there any wonder that super-rogues like the arrogant and vile Bernard Antwi Boasiakos, are powerful figures in our country, today, and that the never-ending-need for money to fund the opaque activities of the constituent parts of the NPP/NDC duopoly, has turned both parties into criminal hot-money-profits-laundering-organisations, more or less? Hmmmm, Oman Ghana eyeasem o - asem kesie ebeba debi ankasa!
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."