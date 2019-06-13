Prestea Huni-Valley MCE Give Motorbikes To Assembly Members

The Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly in the Western Region has presented motorbikes to 45 assembly members in the area.

This is to aid the assembly members go about their normal duties in their respective electoral areas to interact with the people and discuss development issues with ease.

Presenting the motorbikes at a brief ceremony held at the forecourt of the assembly in Bogoso on Tuesday, June 4, Hon. Mozart Kweku Owuh, the Municipal Chief Executive expressed happiness that assembly members transportation which was a major concern has been addressed.

Hon. Owuh said the presentation forms part of the Akufo-Addo led administration to provide assembly members with means of transport to strengthen and promote governance at remote areas.

The MCE urged the assembly members to visit their electoral areas to monitor and evaluate ongoing development projects being carried out by the assembly.

“Government has provided you with the motorbikes to enable you to carry out your official duties to enhance local governance so you have to put the motorbikes into good use to achieve that purpose," he added.

Hon. Owuh cautioned the assembly members to obey all traffic and road regulations and take good care of the bikes by providing routine maintenance, adding that, they be used in the interest of electoral areas and not individual members of the assembly.

The MCE took the opportunity to wish all assembly members well ahead of the upcoming District level elections adding that, it is his wish to meet them all again at the assembly after the elections.

Receiving the motorbikes on behalf of the assembly members, Mr. Adjei Duah, the Presiding member expressed gratitude to the MCE and the government for the kind gesture.

He said the motorbikes would go a long way in facilitating the movement of the assembly members in their electoral areas.