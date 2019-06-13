Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
13.06.2019 General News

Kidnappings: Kan-Dapaah Meet Diplomats On Safety Assurance In Ghana

By Staff Writer
Kidnappings: Kan-Dapaah Meet Diplomats On Safety Assurance In Ghana

A team led by the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has had a meeting with the diplomatic community in Ghana outlining to them, measures the Ghanaian government had put in place to ensure the safety of everyone in the country.

The delegation briefed the diplomats on the successful national security operation that led to the rescue of the two kidnapped Canadian women and the arrest of the alleged criminals involved in the abduction.

613201983607 i41p266ffa diplomaticcorps1024x768

Government also used the opportunity to assure the diplomatic community of the general preparedness of the country’s security agencies to deal with all kinds of crime.

The meetings come after some Embassies and High Commissions in the country such as Australia and UK issued warnings to their citizens, travelling to or living in Ghana, about the likelihood of crimes in the country including kidnapping and violent attacks.

The alerts urged the foreign nationals to take their security seriously and avoid walking alone at night and various means of transport including taxis.

But the government in an earlier statement gave assurances that despite the incidents, the country remains a safe place to live in.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah after a national security meeting on supposed threats of terror attacks and kidnappings indicated that “the meeting concluded that there is no actionable intelligence nor an imminent threat to Ghana. Ghana's safety and risk profiles remain largely unchanged despite recent events in the sub-region.”

613201983608 g30n1r5ddx diplomaticcorpsmeeting11024x768

---citinewsroom

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...

More on this story

View More

TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

4 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line