Over One thousand Candidates write BECE in Nzema East

A total of 1,292 registered candidates writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

Out of the number, 687 are boys and 605 are girls.

A total of public school candidates are 1,029 out of which 563 are boys and 466 are girls while private school candidates are 263 out of which 124 are boys and 139 are girls.

The total number of public schools are 35 and 13 private schools.

Five centres are hosting these candidates and they are; Nsien SHS (303 candidates), Bamiako Gwiraman SHS (452 candidates), Dr. Beamish Basic School (197 candidates), Axim Girls' SHS (224 candidates) and Prestea SHSTS (116 candidates).

The one-week long examination started Monday, June 10 and it is expected to be climaxed Friday, June 14, 2019.

The Municipal Education Director for the area, Mr. Alexis Matipa Nkakou together with some officials of the Directorate and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Frank Okpenyen have been touring all the centres since the Examination commenced.

Mr. Alexis Matipa Nkakou, the Education Director has so far described the exams as well conducted and thanked the invigilators and supervisors for the wonderful work done.

He urged them to maintain their impressive performance.

Addressing the candidates on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, the Director, therefore, encouraged the candidates to study hard and finish hard.

He also advised them to eschew examination malpractices as that could lead to the cancellation of their papers and that of innocent candidates.

On his part, the MCE, Hon Frank Okpenyen popularly known as Franko reaffirmed the need for candidates to study hard and concentrate on their studies to enable them to pass with distinction and enjoy Akufo-Addo's Free SHS programme.

He also urged them to put in their best, relax, read and answers the questions as required of them.

He, therefore, seized the opportunity to extend greetings from President Akufo-Addo and the MP for the area, Hon. Catherine Afeku.

He also entreated all supervisors and invigilators to ensure that the needed serene environment is created at all times.

Hon Franko charged the security personnel to also desist from any form of intimidating during the period of examination on both students and teachers

He also for the first time made arrangement for the releasing of all Assembly poll vehicles to be on standby to ease transportation in case of emergency.

He concluded that "Hon MP, Hon MCE, and the entire Municipality are with you in prayers from this day till your results are released".

Source: Daniel Kaku