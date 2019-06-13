When life seems hotter than can be imagined;

you have your own way of cooling it off.

I know you as one of the mothers of natural existence,

as old as time himself but never grows weary,

No! Not a single day.

Water, you can be peaceful as the cemetary

that lives few meters from you

yet I’ve seen you push your way through the forest

like a wild bear…

well I’d say if you ask me

Tell me the secret, is it pretence or inner capacity

nothing compared to your nature in all universe,

no element has her virtue of uniqueness.

Weak and vulnerable she presents herself

But none can predict her real self

She dwells among rocks in deep forest and abandoned places

Soft she is, tender is her touch and strong in her persistence

She falls from heights unimaginably,

Descends into valleys unthinkably,

Yet her subtility gets undefiled, her quality unchanged

Squeezed into uncomfortable

Confinement but cannot be crushed

Peace is with her, war is with her but she says

gentleness and patience are virtues worth having

she knows when to rage and when to wear a smile

Bearing in her bosom lives and multitudes undiscovered,

Supports the weight of many a nation,

Even the beast sails,

Self-content and confident protector,

even of the whales

Even though soft in appearance

and has patience, her anger rage

I’ll say if you ask me is something not

even the greatest sharks and whales

wish to see

