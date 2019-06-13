When life seems hotter than can be imagined; you have your own way of cooling it off. I know you as one of the mothers of natural existence,
as old as time himself but never grows weary, No! Not a single day. Water, you can be peaceful as the cemetary that lives few meters from you yet I’ve seen you push your way through the forest
like a wild bear… well I’d say if you ask me Tell me the secret, is it pretence or inner capacity
nothing compared to your nature in all universe, no element has her virtue of uniqueness. Weak and vulnerable she presents herself But none can predict her real self She dwells among rocks in deep forest and abandoned places
Soft she is, tender is her touch and strong in her persistence
She falls from heights unimaginably, Descends into valleys unthinkably, Yet her subtility gets undefiled, her quality unchanged
Squeezed into uncomfortable Confinement but cannot be crushed Peace is with her, war is with her but she says gentleness and patience are virtues worth having she knows when to rage and when to wear a smile Bearing in her bosom lives and multitudes undiscovered,
