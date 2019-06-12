Adopt Employment Equity Policy To Aid Disabled Persons —Gov't Told

Sightsavers and Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations has called on the government to ratify the African disability protocol and adopt an employment equity policy to promote equal and accessible employment for persons with disabilities.

In a petition launched at the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention at the UN headquarters in New York, Sightsavers together with its partners argued that this will ensure the equal rights of people with disabilities are respected in Ghana and around the world.

This was indicated in a statement signed and issued by the two Organizations on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

It is estimated that 15 percent of the world's population has some form of disability. The Equal World campaign aims to change the fact that in many countries people with disabilities experience high levels of discrimination that prevent them from taking part in society.

According to Sightsavers' spokesperson on Social Inclusion, Madam Gertrude Oforiwa Fefoame, people with disabilities are denied the rights to go to school, find a job, access health care and take part in political processes.

"Our petition for disability rights has two goals. At a global level, it calls on the United Nations to make sure that its recently published disability strategy is implemented effectively. At a national level, we are calling on our own government to ratify or implement disability laws and meet commitments they have made on disability inclusion, including the ratification of the African Disability Protocol," she said.

The President of Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, Madam Mawuyo Yarko-Dagbah further called on Ghanaians and the world community to show support towards disability rights and inclusion.

"Together, let us call for the change we want at the UN for full inclusion and effective participation of persons with disabilities in our societies," she said.