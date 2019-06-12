Rescued Canadian Girls Are Physically Unhurt – NGO

The NGO handling the two Canadian girls who were kidnapped in Kumasi, Ashanti Region of Ghana has given an account of their health conditions following the rescue.

Youth Challenge International (YCI) disclosed in a statement that the girls, Lauren Patricia Catherine Tilley, 19 and Bailey Jordan Chitty, 20 are physically unhurt.

According to them, the girls are currently receiving emotional and psychological support from specialists.

“Early this morning Lauren Tilley and Bailey Chitty were rescued by Ghanaian police. They are safe and both the police and the government of Ghana are ensuring the young women’s protection in Ghana.

“The parents of both young women have been in contact with their daughters and at this time wish to express their extreme gratitude to the Ghanaian police, the Ghanaian government and the Canadian government for all their support and actions throughout this extremely difficult time,” part of the statement read.

“Bailey and Lauren are receiving emotional and psychological support from professionals as they travel home. Medical reports are that they are both physically unhurt. At this time, we are unable to comment on the police actions, the rescue or the perpetrators of the abduction.

“We kindly ask all media to respect the families’ privacy. Youth Challenge International and Canada World Youth have been closely supporting the families throughout and will be the point of contact for all media enquiries,” the NGO added in their statement.

The girls were rescued in the early hours of Wednesday, 12 June 2019 at Sawaba in Kumasi.