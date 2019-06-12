Public Urged To Protect Forests As Ghana Marks International Forests Week

Eastern Regional Director of the Forestry Commission, Mr. Isaac Adonteng

Ghanaians have been advised to do away with activities that would negatively affect the country's forests in the wake of climate change issues in the country.

Eastern Regional Director of the Forestry Commission, Mr. Isaac Adonteng in an interview with Bryt FM news indicated that it is time for all stakeholders to come together in the fight against illegal activities in the forests.

According to him, activities of illegal mining, sand wining, lumbering and gaming in the country's reserved forests have affected water bodies as well as most landscape.

As part of the Annual International Day of Forests under the theme "Forest Education, Our Responsibility", Mr. Adonteng mentioned issues of flooding, change in weather conditions, earthquakes, tremors and many others as effects of illegal actions on forests.

"We are doing our possible best with other stakeholders but we still have challenge of people still defying the laws to engage in such illegal activities.

"We are therefore calling for collaborative effort from the general public so that we can fish out these illegal operators to be dealt with in accordance with the law to serve as a deterrent to others," Mr. Adonteng added.

Mr. Isaac Adonteng, however, charged Ghanaians to engage in tree planting in their various communities to ensure that impact of climate change does not affect their livelihood with the adage, "when the last tree dies, the man dies".