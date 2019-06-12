[Video] 14 Canadian Girls Kidnappers Flown To Accra

Ghanaian security forces on Wednesday, have arrested 14 people linked with the kidnapping of the two young Canadian girls in Kumasi.

According to reports, eleven (11) of the kidnappers are Ghanaians and the remaining three are Nigerians.

A video sighted by ModernGhana, shows the kidnappers being flown from Kumasi where they were arrested to Accra.

Details on rescue

According to the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's statement, “National Security Operatives in the early hours of Wednesday 12 June 2019 completed an operation which successfully rescued the two (2) Canadian women recently abducted in the Ashanti Region.”

He said, “details of the operation and ongoing efforts to ensure that similar incidents are successfully resolved will be made available in a subsequent press briefing scheduled for 15:00 hours today.”

“Government continues to encourage the media and commentators to be circumspect in public commentary on security matters in order not to compromise other related operations.”

He further assured citizens and travelers of their safety in Ghana.

Watch the video below: