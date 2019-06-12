Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
12.06.2019 Europe

Hundreds held in Moscow protest against police corruption

By RFI
REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
JUN 12, 2019 EUROPE

More than 100 people were detained in Moscow on Wednesday during an unsanctioned march through the city centre to protest against corruption in law enforcement agencies, the OVD Info monitor said.

"Ninety four people have already been detained in Moscow," the monitor said.

The demonstration was initially called to press for the freedom of the investigative journalist Ivan Golunov.

The 36-year-old was arrested on 6 June over alleged drugs offences. However he was released on Tuesday.

Golunov's detention sparked outrage. Three leading newspapers published the same front page: "I am/we are Ivan Golunov" in giant letters on Monday.

Many at the march on Wednesday called for reforms of Russia's tainted law enforcement agencies and the release from prison of many victims of police abuse.

On the eve of the march Russian authorities said the protest could interfere with festivities for the public holiday, Russia Day.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

4 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line