US, Ghana Partner To Translate Health Research Findings Into Action

Accra, GHANA—On June 11, the Ministry of Health launched the 2019 National Health Research Dissemination Symposium, a three-day program from June 11 - 13. With support from the American people, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the symposium is an opportunity to showcase health research in Ghana and to disseminate findings to a large national audience.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service, a Representative from the Ministry of Health, Dr. Delanyo Dolvo, former Director of Health Systems and Services at the WHO Regional Office and the USAID/Ghana Health Office Director, Ms. Janean Davis marked the occasion by delivering remarks. Other participants included researchers, policymakers, health professionals, and development partners.

The theme of this year’s symposium is “Speeding up Progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #3 with New Knowledge, Innovation, and Partnerships.” SDG #3 aims to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all of all ages. The symposium will focus on three sub-themes: 1) supporting universal health coverage; 2) improving maternal and newborn health, and 3) reducing premature mortality from non-communicable diseases.

In her remarks, Ms. Davis reiterated the importance of quality, evidence-based health research. She also encouraged all present to move beyond discussions to an application, stating that the U.S. Government is “fully committed to supporting Ghana’s vision to finance its own development. Applying rigorous and reliable data to shape programs ensures the efficient use of funds and, most importantly, saves lives.”

USAID builds the capacity of Ghanaian health research institutions to design, implement, document, publish, and share their original health research findings. Based on a recommendation from the 2017 National Health Research Symposium, USAID supported the Ghana Health Service to create a “Knowledge Translation Platform” intended to move research to policy and, ultimately, to practice. The platform works through communities of practice to conduct systematic reviews of available research on key health issues and to draft policy and programming recommendations to address those issues.

