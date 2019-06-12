Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford, NPP MP For Mfantseman Should Eat The Humble Pie And Throw In The Towel

Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford, NPP MP For Mfantseman

The attention of 'The Concerned Youth of Mfantseman' has been drawn to yet another survey conducted by the University of Ghana, Political Science department of the performance-based research of the members of Parliaments of the republic. A survey which has triggered public discourse also reaffirmed the position of the group above about the abysmal performance of the sitting MP of Mfantseman. To some extent, we were not dismayed but the percentage score of our MP shocked us to the bone marrow. That, if for nothing at all, we expected our MP to have been hovering around 40% as leverage, but to score 21% or only 21% out of 100% endorsed his reelection come 2020 leaves much to be desired.

A constituency like ours with enviable goodwill in terms of reputable human resource and ministerial seat for that matter can never be humiliated this way as among the worse constituencies in the country.

If advocating for structural growth in the constituency has conspicuously missed in the MP's dictionary, we expected him to have done excellently well in his core mandate on the floor of Parliament. But that has also fallen flat!!. In fact, this survey has proven us right and can vehemently state without reservation that the research truly reflects the happenings of the constituency. Ours is not questionable!. It is among other reasons why our MP must throw in the towel.

His immediate predecessor set the pace through transformational reforms in the constituency and expected continuation from him only for us to be hit with(by) humiliation. Not even a single initiative has come from his office apart from mounting billboards of himself ( Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford) , MCE and Nana Addo combined, at Mankessim roundabout they cunningly used a hooping amount of gh89,000 to do only painting and weeding.

We are calling on our MP to resign before 2020.

Long live mfantseman

Long live Ghana

Signed :

Samuel Amihere

0550198106

Convenor

Joshua Justice Obeng

0544851736

Operations

Ebenezer G.K Odoom Essel

0541926602

Secretary

Comfort Esi Christian

0546102382

Treasurer